Wrong priority status led to Raleigh police delay at break-in call, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police now say that one of two delayed police responses this week was not a staffing issue, but was instead caused when a call priority status was not entered correctly.

A homeowner told CBS North Carolina she was in her Oakwood North home around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when her surveillance cameras captured video of a few people on bicycles outside the front of her home.

Soon after, a camera inside the home showed those people entering through a door on the back side of the house.

The woman said she called 911 at 6:34 p.m. to report the incident and also posted about it on her neighborhood’s Facebook page. She said a neighbor came over within a minute to check on her.

However, she said she called 911 again at 6:59 p.m. because there were still no police at her home. She said officers arrived at 7:24 p.m.

On Friday evening, police said in a news release that the 911 center received the “residential burglary in progress call, which is a high priority call.”

However, police said the call “was incorrectly entered with a lower priority status.”

“This unfortunate incident was not an RPD staffing issue; it was a miscommunication issue that should not have happened,” the police news release said. Police said they met with the woman on Friday to talk about the incident.

CBS North Carolina spoke with homeowner Friday evening.

“Human error can happen anywhere along any part of the process, and I think with that you definitely have to look into training and communication,” she said. “I completely appreciate their honesty in looking into the root cause of where the miscommunication happened.”

Though Raleigh police said staffing wasn’t to blame, the police officers’ union disputes that.

Brian Lewis, a spokesman for the Raleigh Police Protective Association, said that as the city has grown in population and geographically, leaders have not kept up.

“What we need are more officers on the street doing the patrol work, and they need to be spread out throughout the city,” said Lewis. “Any priority should not be responded to late because of a shift change.”

The case in Oakwood happened the day before a 911 call later revealed that there were no Raleigh police officers readily available to respond to a Wednesday afternoon murder call for at least 10 minutes.

The body of Carolyn Hall Jeffries, 68, was found inside a home in the 2400 block of Rock Quarry Road on Wednesday afternoon, Raleigh police said.

The 911 call came in to dispatchers at 4:02 p.m. when the caller said that he and another person had been trying to reach Jeffries for “the last couple of days” and they had just found her “unresponsive” inside a bedroom.

“I found her unresponsive,” the caller said. He then told 911 that there were “shotgun shells all over” with “shells in the backyard and some more in the doorway.”

He later told the dispatcher that he “went back in her bedroom and she was covered up. The blanket was covering her head and when I called her name she did not respond. And it seemed like when I was pulling the blanket, it felt like it was stuck to her.”

Because of his description of the shotgun shells found at the scene, the dispatcher said that she would have to tell first responders it was a crime scene.

Just a few minutes into the call, the caller said he could see first responders down the street but they weren’t coming to the home. The dispatcher told him that because it may be a crime scene, emergency crews would have to wait for the police to show up before they could go to the scene.

Around eight and a half minutes into the call, the caller says that first responders are right down the street.

The dispatcher then responds by telling him, “Sir, there’s no officers that are on this squad that are in service and available for the call. That’s why they’re not there yet. We’ve got an officer that’s getting ready to pull up in about 45 seconds.”

The total time between when the call was made and when police were expected to show up was approximately 10 minutes.

According to data on the City of Raleigh’s website, the average police response time for priority 0 calls (i.e. homicides, breaking and entering into a residence) has increased in recent years.

In fiscal year 2014 the average was six minutes 48 seconds. That increased to seven minutes 29 seconds three years later.

“It could be the time between solving a crime and not solving a crime, and you can expect those trends to go up as we have more and more people move into this city,” said Lewis.

