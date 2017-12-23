Woman wounded in shooting at Northgate Mall in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities responded to Northgate Mall in Durham after a shooting on Saturday afternoon, Durham police said.

The incident happened just after 5:15 p.m. at the mall at 1058 West Club Blvd. in the parking lot near the cinema, according to Durham police.

A 21-year-old woman was wounded in the shooting, police said. Police said the woman who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the mall was not put on lockdown and is not being evacuated.  Police have blocked off the parking area where the shooting happened.

Wil Glenn, a spokesman for the Durham police department, said that authorities believe the shooting was not random.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday there were no arrests in the shooting. No suspect information was available Saturday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

