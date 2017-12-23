2 areas destroyed in large fire at Dunn produce store

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire Friday night at Tart’s Strawberry and Produce Farm in Dunn, according to Harnett County officials.

Fire officials received the call around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the 100 block of North Powell Avenue and were still on the scene as of noon on Saturday.

Tart’s Strawberry and Produce Farm is listed as a specialty grocery store online.

Fire officials say the blaze started in an outside storage area which stored equipment and hay at the rear of the property.

Two areas used for storage were destroyed in the blaze, officials said.  In video from of the fire, flames shooting high into the air can be seen.

CBS North Carolina viewer Autumn Barefoot shared photos and a video from the fire. The images and video were recorded around 8:50 p.m. Another CBS North Carolina Josh Vann also shared video and photos.

No one was injured.

Organizations that responded to the fire include Benson Fire, Coats Fire Rescue, Dunn Emergency Services, Erwin Fire Rescue, Plain View Fire, Spivey’s Corner Fire, Godwin-Falcon Fire Rescue, Wade Community Fire, Buies Creek Fire and Summerville-Bunnlevel Fire.

