3 injured after NC ambulance crashes while transporting patient

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A Currituck EMS unit transporting a patient was involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Currituck County Fire-Emergency Medical Services Chief Ralph Melton.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of Caratoke Highway and Melton says one other vehicle was involved.

The patient being transported was not injured, but both the crew of the ambulance and the driver of the other vehicle involved suffered minor injuries, said Melton.

Photos from Currituck County Fire-Emergency Medical Services showed the ambulance had major front-end damage and a pickup truck was also damaged near the back of the truck bed.

All were transported for evaluation of their injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: