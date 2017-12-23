Abandoned newborn found in women’s restroom along Florida highway

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A newborn was found two days before Christmas in a women’s restroom off Interstate 75, Marion County detectives said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was called around 3:15 a.m. Saturday to a rest area located at 11400 SW Southbound I-75.

Deputies found an infant boy who was taken to a local hospital.

He is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the abandonment of this baby should call Marion County Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP. Tips can also be submitted at http://www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 17-145 in your tip.

