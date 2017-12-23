Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen from sinking boat off NC coast

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen on a vessel that had a dead engine and was taking on water 20 miles southeast of Bald Head Island Friday.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received notification around 4 p.m. that the 50-foot fishing vessel ‘Shannondoah’ was experiencing engine issues near Frying Pan Tower.

The men contacted watchstanders later because the engine had lost power and the vessel was taking on water.

A Coast Guard crew from Station Oak Island was launched to assist.

The crew towed the vessel to the South Harbor Village Marina in Oak Island.

“The biggest thing that helped the fishermen was that they contacted us first when there was an inkling of an issue, then followed up later when the engine died,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class David Youngs, coxswain for the case. “Their early contact ensured we knew the issues they were having and were all the more prepared before getting on scene.”

The vessel was pulled from an area near Frying Pan Tower, which is now a bed and breakfast after serving as a light-tower along the Frying Pan Shoals for decades.

