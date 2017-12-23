NC driver tries to avoid squirrel, hits brick wall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A pickup truck driver attempting to avoid hitting a squirrel ran off the road and crashed into a wall in north Charlotte Saturday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the driver overcorrected after avoiding the squirrel and hit a brick wall near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Hamilton Circle.
Officials did not report any injuries as a result of the crash.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- TEEN WAS DRIVING STOLEN NC VAN IN DEADLY CRASH DURING POLICE CHASE, OFFICIALS SAY
- 2 AREAS DESTROYED IN LARGE FIRE AT DUNN PRODUCE STORE
- NEW BYPASS STRETCH MEANS EASIER, FASTER DRIVE TO MANY NC BEACHES
- WOMAN WOUNDED IN SHOOTING AT NORTHGATE MALL IN DURHAM, POLICE SAY
- COAST GUARD RESCUES 2 FISHERMEN FROM SINKING BOAT OFF NC COAST