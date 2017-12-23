NC driver tries to avoid squirrel, hits brick wall

By Published:
WBTV photo of the crash scene after a driver tried to miss a squirrel.
WBTV photo. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A pickup truck driver attempting to avoid hitting a squirrel ran off the road and crashed into a wall in north Charlotte Saturday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the driver overcorrected after avoiding the squirrel and hit a brick wall near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Hamilton Circle.

Officials did not report any injuries as a result of the crash.

No further information has been released.

