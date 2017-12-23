NC firefighter hospitalized after falling through floor of burning home

The home that was destroyed by fire and where the firefighter was injured. WBTV photo

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A firefighter was released from the hospital Saturday after suffering burns when a fire destroyed a house in Gastonia Friday night.

According to the Gaston County Fire Marshall, the incident occurred in the 1500 block of Sugarcane Lane around 8:50 a.m.

Reports stated the firefighter fell through a floor into a crawl space that was well involved in fire. He was quickly removed from the hole by other firefighters and removed from the home.

After being transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Main it was determined the fireman suffered second-degree burns to both legs totaling less than ten percent.

Officials say the firefighter was wearing appropriate NFPA and SCBA compliant attire during the fire. If it had not been for the quality of the gear and his training, his injuries most likely would have been much worse, officials said.

The veteran firefighter is expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The family requests anyone interested in providing assistance should reach out to their local Burned Children’s Foundation and donate their time, money or resources.

