NC woman released from hospital after killing husband, shooting herself, officials say

TRINITY, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities have charged a 77-year-old woman with killing her husband after she spent 11 days in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Randolph County deputies said Rochelle Scarlett Hoover is being held without bond after her arrest Friday.

Deputies told media outlets that Hoover shot and killed her 86-year-old husband, Harold in their Shannon Road home in Trinity on Dec. 11 and then shot herself.

Authorities have not said why Hoover may have killed her husband.

The Randolph County Jail listed Hoover as being held in the women’s prison in Raleigh for “safekeeping.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: