NC woman released from hospital after killing husband, shooting herself, officials say

By and Published:

TRINITY, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities have charged a 77-year-old woman with killing her husband after she spent 11 days in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE PHOTOS

Randolph County deputies said Rochelle Scarlett Hoover is being held without bond after her arrest Friday.

Deputies told media outlets that Hoover shot and killed her 86-year-old husband, Harold in their Shannon Road home in Trinity on Dec. 11 and then shot herself.

Authorities have not said why Hoover may have killed her husband.

The Randolph County Jail listed Hoover as being held in the women’s prison in Raleigh for “safekeeping.”

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s