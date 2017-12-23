NC woman stole $400,000 from dentist, spending it on vacations, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to prison for taking more than $400,000 from the dentist’s office where she worked.
The Charlotte Observer reported that 45-year-old Angela Nicole Brown was sentenced to a minimum of nearly five years in prison Wednesday for her guilty plea earlier this month.
Brown pleaded guilty to embezzlement of more than $100,000 last week.
The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said Brown took the money from the office of a dentist in Huntersville.
Prosecutors say Brown used the money for vacations, including to Walt Disney World in Florida.
