NC woman stole $400,000 from dentist, spending it on vacations, officials say

Angela Nicole Brown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to prison for taking more than $400,000 from the dentist’s office where she worked.

The Charlotte Observer reported that 45-year-old Angela Nicole Brown was sentenced to a minimum of nearly five years in prison Wednesday for her guilty plea earlier this month.

Brown pleaded guilty to embezzlement of more than $100,000 last week.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said Brown took the money from the office of a dentist in Huntersville.

Prosecutors say Brown used the money for vacations, including to Walt Disney World in Florida.

