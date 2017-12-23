New bypass stretch means easier, faster drive to many NC beaches

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Motorists heading to the various beaches in Brunswick County will now have a much easier, faster drive from the Raleigh region.

Beach-goers heading to areas including Holden Beach, Oak Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach now have an extended bypass around the Wilmington area.

The new I-140 bypass segment picks up where the existing one left off — at U.S. 421 — and winds around and over the Cape Fear River to U.S. 74, eventually connecting to U.S. 17 west of all the new growth and congestion in Leland.

The eight-mile $204 million project, also known as the U.S. 17 Wilmington Bypass, completes the 20-mile-long bypass in Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

The project began back in 2000 and at first allowed Brunswick-bound beach-goers to avoid driving into downtown Wilmington by spanning the Northeast Cape Fear River.

But, the first segment stopped at U.S. 421, meaning motorists still had to drive through an ever-growing stop-light-filled section west of Wilmington near Leland.

The new bypass will also cut down on the drive-time from I-40 and I-95 into the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area, which is just south of Brunswick County.

The ribbon cutting for the new segment was Dec. 13 and the road actually opened this past week.

