Teen was driving stolen NC van in deadly crash during police chase, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — Investigators say a 16-year-old who died in a wreck last month was driving a stolen minivan and was being chased by police.

Spartanburg County deputies say Devin Clay Waters of Moore was driving up to 60 mph in neighborhoods with 25 mph speed limits when the van ran off the road Nov. 28, hitting a utility pole and tree. Waters died in the hospital two days later.

An incident report says a deputy tried to pull over Waters after determining the Chrysler van was stolen from Polk County, North Carolina, on Nov. 12, but the teen driver sped up.

Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Waters was driving a 2005 Chrysler north on Fairmont Avenue.

Waters was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Miller said. There were no other passengers or vehicles involved.

Spartanburg School District 5 says Waters was a 10th grader at Byrnes High School and also took classes at RD Anderson.

Byrnes High School posted a message of mourning on Twitter following his death:

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of another student. Devin Waters passed away yesterday. Please keep the Waters family in your hearts as they face this difficult time. Students, we are here for you. #rebelstrong”

Authorities say the sheriff’s office reviewed the deputy’s actions and determined they did not violate sheriff’s office policy.

