Turning colder for Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —It was a spring-like Saturday across central North Carolina as gusty mild winds brought in temperatures well above normal. That will all end Saturday night as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will fall below normal starting Sunday and stay there for the rest of the year.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 71 and a low of 48. Fayetteville had a high of 74 and a low of 46. The normal high this time of year is 52 with a normal low of 32.

Some scattered rain showers will be around mainly Saturday evening with the cold front. Winds will shift to the north late in the evening and chillier air will start to move in.

On Sunday that cold front will hang around our coast and could throw a bit of light rain toward central North Carolina. The better chances will be southeast of the Triangle. Otherwise skies will be mainly cloudy and it will be much chillier with highs around 50.

For Christmas Day, skies will be bright, but it will be colder. Highs will stay in the 40s; and even colder air will be around later in the week.

As a matter of fact, highs will stay in the 30s on Thursday and Friday. There is the possibility of a wintry mix Thursday night into Friday as a system moves up from the Gulf Coast and runs into our cold air. Confidence is low at this time, because weather models are in disagreement if any precipitation will fall at all. If we do get some moisture however; snow, rain, sleet, and even freezing rain will be possible.

By next weekend it will be dry, but cold air will stick around. By New Year’s Eve on Sunday and New Year’s Day on Monday; highs will only be in the lower to middle 30s. As of now, it does look like 2018 will ring in with dry weather.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a couple showers possible, mainly in the evening. The overnight low will be 45. Winds will become north-northeast 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent during the evening.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a bit of rain possible, mainly south-southeast of the Triangle. The high will be 50; winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday Night will be mostly cloudy with a sprinkle possible. The overnight low will be 34. Winds will be west 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and colder. The high will be 43; winds will be northwest 8 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny. The high will be 45; after a morning low of 25.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 45; after a morning low of 30. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will become mostly cloudy. The high will be 38; after a morning low 26. There could be some wintry precipitation Thursday night.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix. The high will be 36; after a morning low of 27.

The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold. The high will be 41; after a morning low of 27.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9