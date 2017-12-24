Cold and dry for Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a spring-like Saturday, chillier air moved across central North Carolina on Sunday. Skies remained mostly cloudy behind a cold front. Temperatures will be colder than normal for Christmas and stay there for the rest of the year.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 61 which occurred at midnight. Durning the day it only got up to 49. Fayetteville had a high of 66, which also occurred at midnight, the daytime high in Fayetteville was about 54. The normal high this time of year is 52 with a normal low of 32.

Colder northwest breezes will move in for Christmas Day. Skies will be mostly sunny early then become partly sunny. It will be colder with highs staying in the low to mid-40s. Even colder air will be around later in the week.

A mostly dry cold front will slip through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There could be a couple of flurries or sprinkles squeezed out of the atmosphere as the front slips toward the coast on Wednesday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, but some sun will be around on Thursday.

Thursday, however, will be cold with highs staying in the 30s. There is still the possibility of a wintry mix late Thursday night into Friday, as a system moves up from the Gulf Coast and runs into our cold air. Confidence is still low at this time, because weather models are in disagreement on the path of low and how much moisture will be around. If we do get some precipitation however; snow, sleet, rain, and even freezing rain will be possible on Friday.

By next weekend it should be mainly dry, but even colder air is expected. By New Year’s Eve on Sunday and New Year’s Day on Monday; highs will only be in the lower to middle 30s.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy during the evening with clearing skies overnight. The overnight low will be 34. Winds will be west 5 to 12 mph. .

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny early then become partly sunny. The high will be 43; winds will be northwest 8 to 12 mph.

Monday Night will be mostly cloudy and cold. The overnight low will be 25. Winds will be light mainly out of the west.

Tuesday will be partly sunny. The high will be 45; winds will be west around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a flurries or sprinkles, mainly in the morning. The high will be 43; after a morning low of 29. The precipitation risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. The high will be 38; after a morning low 25.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix. The high will be 36; after a morning low of 267. The precipitation risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny and cold. The high will be 41; after a morning low of 25.

Next Sunday, New Year’s Eve will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 34; after a morning low of 22.

