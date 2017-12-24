Golden Corral offering free Christmas meal; Sheetz giving coffee on Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you need somewhere to go for a Christmas meal, a restaurant in the Triangle is offering it free.

Golden Corral on Glenwood Avenue is offering a free holiday dinner to the elderly, physically-challenged and families in need.

The meal will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day at a Raleigh location.

The Golden Corral is at 6129 Glenwood Avenue and the meals will be served by employees and volunteers from the community.

With the cooperation of Raleigh area YMCA organizations, free bus service will be provided to Raleigh residents who need transportation.

And if you need a hot cup of coffee, Sheetz has you covered.

The gas station chain is offering one free cup of coffee all day Christmas Day and from 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

All Sheetz locations are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year, the company says.

