Gunman dumps used cat litter on ex-girlfriend, wrecks Christmas tree, police say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man held his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in her South Carolina home for hours, dumping used cat litter on her head and knocking her Christmas tree over.

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said the woman was not seriously injured and the 40-year-old Joshua Cassada has been arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and vandalism.

Green says the woman told officers that Cassada broke in her home Friday night and said he would shoot her if she left.

The chief said in a statement that Cassada trashed his ex-girlfriend’s home, breaking windows and the kitchen table and chairs and throwing her stuff around the home.

It wasn’t known if Cassada had a lawyer.

