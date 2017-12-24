House fire closes 4 lanes of Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire has closed four lanes of Rock Quarry Road on Sunday night.
Raleigh police sent out a traffic alert about the road closure around 8:15 p.m. as crews battle a fire in the 2000 block of Rock Quarry Road.
The area of Rock Quarry Road that is closed is between Cross Link Road and Sanderford Road and police suggested alternate routes.
Southbound motorists are advised to take Cross Link Road to Seabrook Road back to Sanderford Road.
Northbound motorists can take Sanderford Road to Seabrook Road back to Cross Link Road.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
