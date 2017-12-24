NC dad dies after SUV crashes into fence and tree

Antonio Delvalle (center, rear) with family members. His brother (left) is holding Delvalle's young daughter.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Onslow County.

Troopers responded to a single-car wreck near Harris Creek and Holly Shelter roads around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said an SUV ran off the road, hit a small brick fence, and then hit a tree.

The driver of the SUV, 23-year-old Antonio Delvalle, died at the scene. Troopers said the other two passengers were transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Delvalle was the father of a young girl, according to friends and his mother, who created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

“Antonio will be remembered for his heart, for his family and his determination to do better,” mom Charise Clark wrote on the fundraising website. 

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WNCT they believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck.

