NC homeowner kills 1 of several home intruders during shootout, deputies say

New Hanover County deputies on the scene at the mobile home on Sunday. Photo by WECT.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — One man was shot and killed during a home invasion in New Hanover County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, several men entered a home on Silverlake Road around 2:30 a.m.

The homeowner woke up and gunfire ensued between the homeowner and the suspects, according to the NHCSO.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, one of the suspects was shot and killed by the homeowner. The other suspects fled the scene.

Authorities said the case is an ongoing investigation.

Check this story later for more information.

