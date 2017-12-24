NC teen girl charged after young man dies from gunshot wound

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A 16-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in a North Carolina home.
Burlington Police say the teen was arrested after 21-year-old Timothy Dewayne Brown Jr. was found wounded Friday evening.
Police originally charged the girl with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after the incident at a home on Perry Circle in Burlington.
WFMY reported Brown was airlifted to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital for treatment.
But in a statement, police say the charge was upgraded after Brown died from his injuries Sunday morning at the hospital.
The TV station reported that Deyanni Alleetta King is being held on $100,000 bond.
Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or how King and Brown might have known each other.
