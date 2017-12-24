Raleigh neighborhood fed up with smashed windows, break-ins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Smashed windows, stolen packages, and home break-ins — some people living in one Raleigh neighborhood say crimes like these are happening almost daily.

Neighbors believe a group of teenagers are responsible for terrorizing their neighborhood.

Jeannie Inskeep says her Raleigh neighborhood, Home Place One, is going downhill fast.

“There’s just a lot of vandalism and break-ins and some of it just plain meanness,” said Inskeep.

Inskeep says almost every apartment on her block has been broken into recently.

Inskeep says she was sitting in her living room Friday afternoon when she heard what she thought was a gunshot at first, but it turns out it wasn’t a bullet that broke her window.

“They had thrown a metal pipe and broke my window and took off,” she said.

She called the police, but so far they have not caught the culprits.

“I put a lot into my place and I don’t like feeling I’m a prisoner and I can’t go out and enjoy it,” Inskeep said. “One of my neighbors doesn’t let her kids outside because we’re afraid of the neighborhood.”

June Hastings is the president of the homeowner’s association for the neighborhood. She says the teenagers are getting more and more brazen.

“They’re so aggressive and they absolutely have no respect for older people and a lot of the people who live in Home Place One are retired and living off social security, so when these things happen it really is difficult for them to replace a window to do those kinds of repairs,” Hastings said.

She says the community won’t stand for it anymore.

“We’re not gonna have it I mean obviously every time something happens we’re not gonna sit back,” said Hastings. “We’re gonna call the police and Work with them and do everything that we want to do and we watch out for each other.”

Hastings is encouraging everyone in the neighborhood to attend the community meetings.

