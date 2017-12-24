Woman dead after dogs attack her and her husband

ARJAY, Kentucky (WATE) – One woman is dead after two dogs attacked her and her husband Sunday morning in the Wiser Branch area of Bell County.

Bell County dispatch confirmed that they received a call stating that a woman and her husband were attacked by two dogs at 10:20 a.m.

On arrival, Bell County deputies discovered that the woman and her husband were attacked by two pit bulls. The woman died from her injuries, and the man was transported to Pineville Community Hospital.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, the man shot and killed one of the dogs, but the other ran off. Deputies believe it is injured and said that the dogs do not belong to the couple.

Sheriff Mitch Williams is asking the community to be alert and on the lookout for a brown pit bull.

Also responding to the scene was Bell County EMS, Bell County Coroner Jay Steele, Bell County Animal Control Officer Patsy Bracken and assistance from the Kentucky State Police Post 10.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

