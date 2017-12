FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said late Christmas Eve that an “endangered” woman kidnapped at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend was later found safe.

Police said around 11:10 p.m. Sunday that Suvanna Jacobs was “endangered” after an abduction by her 39-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Police also said Sunday night that two other men were involved in the incident and the group fled in a lime green Kia.

Then, just after midnight, Fayetteville police said Jacobs had been located and was at the Fayetteville Police Department.

“Detectives are working to obtain additional information at it relates to events this evening and this report. Thank you to everyone for all of the shares on social media that helped to obtain a peaceful resolution so quickly,” police said.

