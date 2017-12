RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Two left lanes on I-440 eastbound near the Yonkers Road exit were closed Sunday morning following a crash.

Raleigh police say a 77 year-old woman suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing her to crash around 11:00 a.m.

The woman was transported to the hospital. Authorities have not said the woman’s condition.

No one else was in the car and no other vehicles were involved, police say.