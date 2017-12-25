Mom dies, daughter injured in Lillington house fire on Christmas Eve

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and her daughter is being hospitalized after a Christmas Eve fire at a Harnett County home, officials said.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click here to view 6 larger photos

The fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at a home on Supreme Drive in Lillington, Harnett County officials said.

There were four people were at home when the fire began. Sarah Beddingfield, 68, who lived at the home, was unable to escape and died, Harnett County officials said.

Beddingfield’s husband is identified as Ed Beddingfield, pastor of Memorial Baptist Church in Buies Creek, according to the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina.

Two victims, including Ed Beddingfield, were burned in the fire with a 34-year-old woman being transported to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital.

The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina said the couple’s daughters, Meghan and Shannon Beddingfield were at home during the fire. Shannon Beddingfield was the victim who was hospitalized, the fellowship said.

A member of the congregation told CBS North Carolina that Sarah Beddingfield heard a noise near the home’s Christmas tree and discovered the fire.

The congregation member also said Ed Beddingfield had just officiated at the church’s Christmas Eve service before the fire broke out.

Several fire departments, including Summerville-Bunnlevel Fire Department, fought the blaze.

The Harnett County Fire Marshall’s Office, Harnett County EMS and the Red Cross were at the scene.

Officials said the fire is under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: