2 deputies shot responding to dispute between dad and teen daughter

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded Sunday while responding to a domestic dispute in northern Virginia, authorities said.

The injuries were serious but not expected to be life-threatening. The dispute involved a man and his 19-year-old daughter, The Washington Post reported.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting occurred in Sterling, which is about 30 miles northwest of Washington. WRC-TV in Washington reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff told The Post that a male and a female deputy were at the house and tried to de-escalate the dispute. When the man went upstairs, deputies followed.

The deputies confronted him near a closet and as the man was being taken into custody, it appeared based on preliminary information, he reached for a gun, the sheriff told the newspaper.

Deputies used a stun gun on the man but he managed to get several shots off, the sheriff said. The female deputy was hit in the leg and the male was struck in an arm and both legs.

Both were at the hospital doing “pretty good,” Chapman said.

No charges had been filed by Sunday night.

The man was in custody.

No other information was immediately available.

