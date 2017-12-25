$2 million bond for NC man charged with prescription drug distribution

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – A Currituck County man was arrested after an investigation by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force into the distribution of prescription medication.

Officials say they arrested 30-year-old Sean Taylor Morris, of the 100 block of Sandy Lane in Aydlett, on Dec. 1 after his car was stopped and an unspecified amount of prescription medication was found.

Morris was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture and sell and/or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance and felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Morris was jailed on a $2 million secured bond.

