$2 million bond for NC man charged with prescription drug distribution

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – A Currituck County man was arrested after an investigation by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force into the distribution of prescription medication.
Officials say they arrested 30-year-old Sean Taylor Morris, of the 100 block of Sandy Lane in Aydlett, on Dec. 1 after his car was stopped and an unspecified amount of prescription medication was found.
Morris was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture and sell and/or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance and felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.
Morris was jailed on a $2 million secured bond.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 2 DEPUTIES SHOT RESPONDING TO VA. DISPUTE BETWEEN DAD AND TEEN DAUGHTER
- VIDEO: PARENTS OD ON HEROIN, LOSE CONTROL OF CAR WITH CHILD IN BACK SEAT, POLICE SAY
- MOM DIES, DAUGHTER INJURED IN LILLINGTON HOUSE FIRE ON CHRISTMAS EVE
- WOMAN WAS FEEDING BIRDS WHEN SHE WAS KILLED BY 2 DOGS, OFFICIALS SAY
- MASSIVE ROCKSLIDE CLOSES HIGHWAY IN NC MOUNTAINS