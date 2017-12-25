$2 million bond for NC man charged with prescription drug distribution

By Published:
CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – A Currituck County man was arrested after an investigation by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force into the distribution of prescription medication.

Officials say they arrested 30-year-old Sean Taylor Morris, of the 100 block of Sandy Lane in Aydlett, on Dec. 1 after his car was stopped and an unspecified amount of prescription medication was found.

Morris was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture and sell and/or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance and felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Morris was jailed on a $2 million secured bond.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s