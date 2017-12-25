2 NC families homeless after adjacent houses burn early Christmas morning

Fire crews at the Bellhaven Estates after two homes burned early Monday. WBTV photo

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — Two families are without their homes Christmas morning after an overnight fire.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a call came in at 2:20 a.m. Monday regarding a house fire.

Charlotte Fire Department found two mobile homes on fire in the Bellhaven Estates in the 7100 block of Bellhaven Boulevard off Brookshire Blvd.

There were two adults in one home and three adults and three children in the other mobile home. They were all able to escape uninjured.

CMPD says both trailers are destroyed and Red Cross is assisting in housing one of the families.

The other family is staying with family nearby.

Officials say the fire was accidental due to an electrical problem. The total damage for both homes is $50,000.

