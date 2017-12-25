Cold for the rest of the year with risk of snow Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas was cold but dry. The below normal temperatures will hang around as we head into the New Year. A possible storm system coming up from the Gulf of Mexico on Friday could give central North Carolina some wintry weather early Friday.

On Monday, the Triangle had a high of 47 in the middle of the night, the daytime high was only 40. Fayetteville had a high of 49 in the middle of the night, with a daytime high of 46. The normal high this time of year is 51 with a normal low of 32.

Some clouds will be around Christmas night, but it will stay dry. Lows will dip into the middle 20s by Tuesday morning. A mainly dry cold front will slip through Wednesday morning. In areas well south of the Triangle, a stray flurry or sprinkle could be squeezed out of the atmosphere as the front slips toward the coast on Wednesday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy during the morning on Wednesday; then turn partly sunny during the afternoon. Some sun will be around on Thursday also. Thursday, however, will be even colder with highs in the middle 30s.

There is still the possibility of some light snow early Friday as a system moves up from the Gulf Coast and runs into the cold air over the Southeast. Confidence is still low at this time, because weather models are in disagreement on the path of low, and how much moisture will be around. For example, the American Model yesterday kept the system to our south and kept central North Carolina dry. Today, the model moves the system closer to North Carolina and brings a bit of light snow to the area early Friday. The European Model yesterday showed some wintry precipitation possible over central North Carolina on Friday, but today it has the system missing us and keeping central North Carolina completely dry. Stay tuned for the next possible flip flop.

By next weekend it will be dry, but cold air will stick around. By New Year’s Eve on Sunday and New Year’s Day on Monday; highs will only be in the lower to middle 30s. As of now, it does look like 2018 will ring in with dry weather Sunday night. A couple of flurries will be possible on New Year’s Day; otherwise there will be a mix of clouds and sun.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold. The overnight low will be 26. Winds will be light out of the west.

Tuesday will have some early clouds, then it will become mostly sunny. The high will be 43; winds will be light out of the west.

Tuesday Night will become partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 29. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy early with a stray flurry or sprinkle well south of the Triangle. It will become partly sunny for the afternoon. The high will be 43; winds will be north around 5 mph. The precipitation risk will be 10 percent south of the Triangle.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. The high will be 35; after a morning low 21.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of some light snow, mainly during the morning. The high will be 36; after a morning low of 24. The precipitation risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold. The high will be 41; after a morning low of 25.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve will be partly sunny and colder. The high will be 34; after a morning low of 20.

Next Monday, New Year’s Day will have clouds and some sun with a slight risk of a couple flurries. The high will be 32; after a morning low of 18. The precipitation risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

