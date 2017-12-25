Deputies seek search warrant after woman found dead in burned Vass home

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are seeking a search warrant to investigate a burned home in Moore County where a woman was found dead Christmas Day.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire off Lone Pine Road in Vass around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived at the home, crews had already extinguished the blaze. However, a woman was found dead inside the home, deputies said in a news release.

“Investigators are still on scene trying to determine the cause, as well as waiting on a search warrant to look more into the residence,” the news release said.

Deputies also added that “early indications do not point this to be a random act.”

The woman’s identity has not been released.

