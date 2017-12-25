Massive rockslide closes highway in NC mountains

FONTANA DAM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The equivalent of more than 2,500 dump truck loads of dirt, rocks and debris have fallen on a highway in the North Carolina mountains.

The state Department of Transportation said it will likely be the end of February before engineers can reopen N.C. 28 in Graham County west of the town of Fontana Dam.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said 50,000 cubic yards of debris fell on the highway which is the primary access for the Town of Fontana Dam, the Fontana Village Resort as well as TVA’s Fontana Dam.

The DOT will spend $1.3 million to remove the debris and stabilize the mountain so another rockslide won’t happen.

The highway carries about 900 vehicles a day. A detour has been posted on NC 143 and U.S. Highway 129.

The initial rockslide happened on Dec. 14, and more debris has fallen on the road since then.

Graham County Land Company was awarded the emergency contract to clear the area.

