NC bicyclist killed after teen driver speeds up to beat red light, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities say a 57-year-old man riding a bicycle has been struck and killed at a busy North Carolina intersection on Christmas Eve.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Andrew Harris said the 18-year-old driver who struck Francis Male Jr. told officers she sped up to get through the intersection on N.C. Highway 51 before her light turned red around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Harris says Ashleigh Elliott is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. WBTV reported the teen driver of a Toyota was trying to beat a yellow light before it turned red at the Johnston Road intersection, police said.

It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

Male was wearing a helmet while he was riding the bicycle, according to WBTV. The TV station also reported that police said the speed of the Toyota was a factor in the crash.

Harris said in a statement that detectives are still trying to determine if Male ran a red light on Johnston Road on his bicycle or if he had the right of way when he was struck.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: