NC craft breweries say they benefit big-time with new tax plan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — The $1.5 trillion tax overhaul bill, signed into law by President Trump Friday, will give local craft breweries major tax breaks.

“The new change, lower in taxes pretty much cutting our price in half, I think is huge,” Zachary Brown, brewmaster at Watermans Brewing.

According to the tax plan, small brewers will see their taxes cut from $7.50 per barrel to $3.50 per barrel. Brown says the per barrel tax is one of their most significant costs.

A small brewer, as defined by the present law, manufactures less than two million barrels of beer per year. With the new tax plan signed into effect, taxes on the first 60,000 barrels will be reduced to $3.50 per barrel.

The changes start on New Year’s Day and will last for two years.

“That’s thousands of dollars per year that goes a long way,” Brown said. “Hopefully the two-year period goes to a forever period!”

Heading into his sixth month of business, Brown explained there is plenty of room to grow.

“When you cut taxes in half it gives you a good boost to recuperate your construction costs and buy better tanks,” Brown said.

There’s also an opportunity to upgrade the breweries delivery system. As it stands now, Brown delivers kegs in his car. He says it works but he would never say know to added efficiency.

“We can buy a truck to be able to do that instead of delivering in my CRV,” Brown said with a laugh.

It’s unlikely the tax changes will result in cheaper beer in the Cape Fear.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: