NC family displaced after Christmas Eve house fire

By Published:
The blaze happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on McLewean Street. WNCT photo

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A family is displaced after a weekend fire damaged their Kinston home.

The blaze happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on McLewean Street.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Firefighters told WNCT that someone saw the fire and called 911.

When firefighters arrived a total of 10 people were inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everyone out safely.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 10 people. Firefighters believe the blaze started in the attic.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s