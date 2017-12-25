NC family displaced after Christmas Eve house fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A family is displaced after a weekend fire damaged their Kinston home.

The blaze happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on McLewean Street.

Firefighters told WNCT that someone saw the fire and called 911.

When firefighters arrived a total of 10 people were inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everyone out safely.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 10 people. Firefighters believe the blaze started in the attic.

