NC man kills teen girl after he is enraged stepson had gathering at his home, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities say a man shot and killed a 16-year-old girl because he was mad the girl and several other teens were at his house with his stepson while the man was out of town.

High Point Police said they found the girl dead at the home around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after investigating a man who shot himself in the passenger seat of a car.

Investigators said the driver told officers the injured man said he shot someone at a home. The incident happened at a house in the 700 block of Garrison Street, WFMY reported.

Police said in a statement that the man shot the teen girl suddenly and that another teen in the home tackled the stepdad, which allowed the others to escape.

The slain teen girl, who has not been identified, was shot in the head and was found dead in a downstairs bedroom, WFMY reported.

Authorities say the man’s self-inflicted injuries appear to not be life-threatening. The names of the others involved have not been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: