NC shoplifter calls 911 after store employees chase him, police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police charged a man with shoplifting after he called 911 to report being chased by store employees.
The Kinston Police Department says it happened Saturday afternoon at the Henderson Food Center on East Street.
Police say Antonio Fields took items from the store and then left without paying. Police say two store employees then got in their cars and chased Fields.
During the incident, Fields collided with one of the vehicles, police said. He then called 911 to report he had been run over.
Police say Fields had a swollen foot and some bruises on his face. When EMS arrived the 56-year-old refused medical treatment.
Police cited Fields for shoplifting.
