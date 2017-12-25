Raleigh Golden Corral provides free Christmas meal for 42nd year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There was ham, stuffing, turkey and green beans for people to enjoy — just some of the food Golden Corral cooked up for Christmas this year.

“It helps a whole lot,” said Iris Bowens. “I don’t have to cook.”

It’s the 42nd year the Raleigh restaurant has provided free meals for the elderly, physically disabled and families in need.

Some wouldn’t have a hot meal on Christmas Day without it.

“Well, I’d probably be home eating a cold sandwich,” said Ronnie Watkins.

There was a lot of food for people to eat. But, people say that’s not just why they’re here.

“I enjoy the comradery and the good spirit here,” said Watkins. “Love,” he added.

Watkins says Golden Corral fills his belly, but also puts him in the Christmas spirit.

“When you get older you spend a lot of time by yourself,” said Watkins. “So being around others it’s heartwarming and uplifting in a way.”

The restaurant says more than 800 people signed up for the Christmas meal, with the help of dozens of volunteers.

The employees say it really makes a difference for families, including a Christmas visit from Santa Claus.

“We have just the big smiles and the hugs that we all get on the way, when the guests are leaving,” said Michael Henry, a Golden Corral employee. “It’s just a wonderful, wonderful day.”

