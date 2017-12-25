VIDEO: Parents OD on heroin, lose control of car with child in back seat, police say

SUMITON, Alabama (WIAT) — Two people have been hospitalized after passing out behind the wheel of a moving car with a child inside, Sumiton Police said.

Witnesses spotted the vehicle in question going in circles in a Walmart parking lot around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The vehicle hit an officer’s patrol car before officers managed to stop the out-of-control car, police said.

Sumiton Police told WIAT-TV that the two adults in the vehicle, a man and a woman, were suspected to have overdosed on heroin during the incident.

Sumiton Police Chief T.J. Burnett said that a field testing kit at the scene tested positive for heroin, and that paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

Officers found a 4-year-old child in the backseat of the car and placed the child into DHR custody.

In video from the scene, witnesses are seen rushing towards the moving vehicle in efforts to stop it.

“It was getting closer and closer to the store the whole time,” said Cynthia Ward, who recorded the incident on a cell phone.

Ward posted the video to Facebook, where it has been shared hundreds of times. She said she wants to make people aware of the growing problem

“That’s very worrisome for people to be in a parking lot like that with their child,” said Ward.

Chief Burnett identified the vehicle occupants as Allen Murray and Krystal Bland. He said both received medical treatment. The investigation for possible charges continues, Burnett said.

“I just hope and pray that these people can get their lives right and try to see that there is more to life than things like this,” said Ward.

