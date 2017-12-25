Woman was feeding birds when she was killed by 2 dogs, officials say

ARJAY, Ky. (WATE) – A woman has been identified after she was killed when two dogs attacked her and her husband Sunday morning in the Wiser Branch area of Bell County.

Bell County Coroner Jay Steele, says Lorraine Brock Saylor, 66, was killed by two dogs Sunday morning.

Bell County dispatch confirmed that they received a call stating that a woman and her husband were attacked by two dogs at 10:20 a.m.

“She loved animals and every morning she would go out and put wild bird seed out on a metal roof of a little work shed they had there and feed then birds,” said Steele. “That’s what she was doing this morning and two dogs attacked her while she was doing that.”

Steele says Johnny Saylor was inside when he heard the commotion. He then ran outside and that’s when the dogs started attacking him. Johnny’s brother was able to distract the dogs long enough for Johnny Saylorto run inside and get his gun.

“Johnny got a gun and shot both dogs, killing one of them instantly,” said Steele.

The other dog ran off. Johnny Saylor called 911 but Lorraine was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The ambulance kept trying to get him to go to the hospital but he wouldn’t leave until I took her into our care,” said Steele.

He also Steele says he has known the couple for 30 years.

“They were both active within the community and just, like I said, two of the nicest people you would ever meet. She was just a sweetheart,” said Steele.

Steele says a necropsy will be performed next week on the dog who was shot. The other dog has not been found yet. He also says the dogs belonged to the Saylors’ neighbors.

Bell County Sheriff Mitch Williams is asking the community to be alert and on the lookout for a brown pit bull.

Also responding to the scene was Bell County EMS, Bell County Coroner Jay Steele, Bell County Animal Control Officer Patsy Bracken and assistance from the Kentucky State Police Post 10.

An autopsy on Saylor is scheduled for this week.

