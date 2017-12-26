Body of NC man discovered on dirt road on Christmas Eve, deputies suspect foul play

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies open an investigation after a North Carolina man’s body was found on Christmas Eve.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a driver found the body of Timothy Moore on a dirt road off of Beech Ridge Road, north of the small town of Belhaven in rural eastern North Carolina.
The body was found around 3 p.m. Sunday. The driver then called the sheriff’s office.
Investigators suspect foul play in the 27-year-old’s death.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers (252) 974-6400.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 2 MORE THAN $14,000 RAISED FOR GIRL BRUTALLY ATTACKED BY RACCOON
- RALEIGH COUPLE’S PIZZA-OBSESSED LOVE STORY COULD PAY OFF
- MOM DIES, DAUGHTER INJURED IN LILLINGTON HOUSE FIRE ON CHRISTMAS EVE
- UNITED APOLOGIZES TO PASSENGER WHO SAYS US REP GOT HER SEAT
- VIDEO: FRIENDS FOR 60 YEARS FIND OUT THEY’RE BIOLOGICAL BROTHERS