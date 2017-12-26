Body of NC man discovered on dirt road on Christmas Eve, deputies suspect foul play

By Published: Updated:
(WNCT)

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies open an investigation after a North Carolina man’s body was found on Christmas Eve.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a driver found the body of Timothy Moore on a dirt road off of Beech Ridge Road, north of the small town of Belhaven in rural eastern North Carolina.

The body was found around 3 p.m. Sunday. The driver then called the sheriff’s office.

Investigators suspect foul play in the 27-year-old’s death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers (252) 974-6400.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s