Cold front to bring threat of wintry precipitation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A cold front approaching from the west, combined with an area of low pressure moving up the southeast coast, will bring the threat of wintry precipitation to central North Carolina Wednesday morning.

Our current weather models are still in slight disagreement regarding how much and what type of precipitation will fall.

At this point, areas southeast of the Triangle will likely see some freezing rain beginning before daybreak Wednesday, resulting in a light glaze of ice.

Ice accretions will only be a few hundredths of an inch, ranging from 0.01” to 0.03”, but that may be enough to make elevated surfaces, like bridges and overpasses, a little slick for the Wednesday morning commute.

Around the Triangle, some flurries or a wintry mix of flurries and some freezing rain will be possible Wednesday morning, but accumulation is not expected. Areas north and west of the Triangle should remain dry.

The wintry precipitation will come to an end by midday Wednesday and clouds will decrease by late Wednesday afternoon.

Bitterly cold air will then settle in over the region by Thursday with high temperatures on Thursday and Friday only in the 30s and overnight lows in the low 20s.

Another round of winter weather is also possible Friday morning.

This system remains a headache for weather models and meteorologists alike.

Based on weather model runs last weekend, it looked like all of the ingredients would come together to provide central North Carolina with a winter weather event this Friday, but as we get closer to Friday, computer models have been trending it much drier.

A wave of low pressure moving out of the Gulf Coast states and off the southeast coast will have some interaction with an arctic air mass in place over central North Carolina. A small chance of a wintry mix is still possible late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The most likely scenario will be a few flurries or light snow showers possible around and north of U.S. 1, with some flurries or a light wintry mix possible south and southeast of the Triangle. At this point, accumulation does not look likely.

Any precipitation will quickly come to an end by midday Friday and partly cloudy skies with continuing cold temperatures will continue into New Year’s weekend.

This forecast is still subject to change as newer and higher-resolution data becomes available, but one thing is definitely for sure: the cold air is here to stay as we wrap up 2017 and move right into the New Year.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews will start to treat Wake County bridges and overpasses Tuesday.

The roads will be treated again Wednesday if wintry weather remains in the forecast with the focus being on interstates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: