Deputies identify suspect killed in NC Christmas Eve home invasion gun battle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed during a home invasion early Sunday morning.

Hakim Hanifah, 31, of Wilmington, died in the incident, a Tuesday afternoon news release said. Lt. Jerry Brewer said Hanifah was a validated gang member.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, several men entered a home on Silverlake Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowner woke up and gunfire ensued between the homeowner and the suspects, according to the NHCSO.

According to Brewer, Hanifah was shot and killed by the homeowner. The other suspects fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

EARLIER: NC homeowner kills 1 of several home intruders during shootout, deputies say

