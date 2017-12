Deputies say death of Bellhaven man on dirt road is suspicious

BELLHAVEN, N.C. (AP) — Investigators say the death of a 27-year-old man whose body was found on a North Carolina dirt road is suspicious.

Beaufort County deputies say a driver on a road near Bellhaven found Timothy Moore’s body around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies in a news release said they suspect foul play in Moore’s death, but did not share any details.

Authorities say their investigation is continuing.

