Durham police use video to warn against alerting thieves with packaging



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released a video warning residents to be careful not to tip off thieves by packaging from valuable Christmas gifts out with the trash.

Instead, police urge residents to take the packaging to receptacles.

The containers are located at these locations:

Long Meadow Park – North Hyde Park Avenue at Liberty Street

Bed Bath & Beyond – North Pointe Drive

Target – Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard

Lowe’s Home Improvement – Fayetteville Street

