Durham police use video to warn against alerting thieves with packaging

(Durham Police Department)


DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released a video warning residents to be careful not to tip off thieves by packaging from valuable Christmas gifts out with the trash.

Instead, police urge residents to take the packaging to receptacles.

The containers are located at these locations:

  • Long Meadow Park – North Hyde Park Avenue at Liberty Street
  • Bed Bath & Beyond – North Pointe Drive
  • Target – Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement – Fayetteville Street

