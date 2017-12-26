Firefighters in Riverside revive lifeless dog after trailer fire

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KRON) — A dog is alive after almost dying in a trailer fire in Riverside, thanks to local firefighters.

Over the holiday weekend firefighters responded to a travel trailer that was on fire.

The trailer was 25 percent involved in flames when crews arrived, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

The owners were not there and officials say the trailer appeared to be empty.

However, once crews could open the door, they found a lifeless dog laying in the living space.

As smoke and fire filled the trailer, firefighters were able to get the dog out, before it was too late.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and began using stimulation and oxygen therapy to revive the dog.

Crews say she started to come around and was given to City of Perris Animal Control for further care.

The last update was that she was alert and attentive.

