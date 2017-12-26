‘I hold you responsible,’ husband of wife slain in pit bull attack tells dogs’ owner



ARJAY, Ky. (WATE/WNCN) — A Kentucky man used a gun to fight off two apparent pit bulls on Christmas Eve, but was unable to save his wife, who was killed in the attack, authorities said.

John Saylor’s wife fed the couple’s cats outside every day, he said. On Sunday, he noticed the task was taking her longer than normal. When he went outside to check on her, he was attacked by a neighbor’s dogs, he said.

“The dogs grabbed Johnny Saylor attempting to pull him to the ground by his arm,” the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.

When his brother heard the commotion and came outside yelling, Saylor fought off the dogs and was able to get back inside, where he retrieved a .22-caliber pistol, deputies said.

When he returned outside, one of the dogs lunged at him, and he shot it in the chest, wounding it and causing it to run off, according to authorities.

Moments later, he found his wife of 38 years, Lorraine Brock Saylor, already dead. She had been “savagely” attacked, deputies said.

“She was a kind-hearted woman,” said John Saylor. “I remember the last time I kissed her on the forehead, not knowing that would be my last kiss.”

“She was weak and about 105 pounds,” he added. “I said, ‘Oh God! Oh no! Please no!’ I checked her pulse just in case.”

As he checked on his wife, he spotted the other dog standing nearby. He feared for his life, so he shot and killed it, deputies wrote.

The dogs’ owner, Johnny Dale Lankford, 42, has been charged with harboring a vicious animal. At the time of the attack, he was in the Bell County Detention Center on charges of domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment plus a bench warrant, deputies said.

The second dog later returned to the scene and was euthanized by officials, the Sheriff’s Department said.

John Saylor was hospitalized for wounds he sustained in the attack, but has since been released. He said that he is full of anger and sadness and that he has a message for Lankford.

“I’m sure he will see this. I hope he does,” he said. “He’s responsible for my wife’s death.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: