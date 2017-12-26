JetBlue plane slides off taxiway at Boston’s Logan Airport

By Published: Updated:


BOSTON (AP) — Airline officials say a JetBlue Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Officials say JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, briefly skidded when it landed around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Firefighters helped passengers off of the plane and they were bused to the terminal.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Authorities say no one was injured.

The Massachusetts Port Authority tells WHDH-TV that snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period Monday morning. Massport officials say runways were cleared by 11:30 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s