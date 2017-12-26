More than $14,000 raised for girl brutally attacked by raccoon

Journi Black, GoFundMe photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – People have come forward to help the family of a 4-month-old girl brutally attacked by a raccoon inside their Philadelphia home.

People had donated more than $14,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to help Journi Black’s family find a new home to rent.

Her mother, Ashley Rodgers, says the attack happened on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Journi underwent four hours of surgery on Thursday and got 65 stitches after the raccoon scraped the girl’s face and eyes with its claws.

The city issued a zoning violation to the owner of the property and ordered the owner to repair broken windows and damaged walls to keep out pests.

