NC State’s Chubb: ‘Whatever it takes’ to win bowl game

EL PASO, TX (WNCN) – N.C. State star defensive end told CBS North Carolina’s Jeff Jones he will “do whatever it takes” to help the Wolfpack win their bowl game against Arizona State on Friday.

The All-American has been mum on whether or not he will play in the Hyundai Sun Bowl. He is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Chubb had a dominant season for the Wolfpack as he was voted unanimously to the Associated Press’ All-American team. He also was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy – which is awarded to the the best defensive player in college football.

The Marietta, Georgia native is N.C. State’s all-time leader in both sacks and tackles for loss in season.

The Wolfpack and Sun Devils face off on Friday at 3 p.m. on CBS North Carolina.

