North Carolina woman discovers winning lottery ticket before Christmas

By Published:

FLETCHER, N.C. (WSPA) — A local woman discovered the Powerball ticket she had set aside months ago was worth $200,000.

Lottery officials say the discovery was made just in time for Christmas.

Teresa King, of Fletcher bought the Powerball ticket about four months ago from the Citistop on Patton Avenue in Asheville.

“My husband and I keep the tickets in a little dresser beside our bed. We had so much going on, we just forgot about them,” King told lottery officials.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

She recently took the tickets to the store to check them and that’s when she learned she had won $200,000.

King claimed her prize – $139,002 after taxes – on Thursday.

“It’s a Christmas miracle. It’s one of those treasures I found that I didn’t know I had,” King said.

There was no winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, bringing the current jackpot up to an estimated $337 million. The next drawing will be held Wednesday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s