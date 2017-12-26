North Carolina woman discovers winning lottery ticket before Christmas

FLETCHER, N.C. (WSPA) — A local woman discovered the Powerball ticket she had set aside months ago was worth $200,000.

Lottery officials say the discovery was made just in time for Christmas.

Teresa King, of Fletcher bought the Powerball ticket about four months ago from the Citistop on Patton Avenue in Asheville.

“My husband and I keep the tickets in a little dresser beside our bed. We had so much going on, we just forgot about them,” King told lottery officials.

She recently took the tickets to the store to check them and that’s when she learned she had won $200,000.

King claimed her prize – $139,002 after taxes – on Thursday.

“It’s a Christmas miracle. It’s one of those treasures I found that I didn’t know I had,” King said.

There was no winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, bringing the current jackpot up to an estimated $337 million. The next drawing will be held Wednesday.

